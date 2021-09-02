JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €42.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IFXA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.33 ($46.27).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

