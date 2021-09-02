JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,301.82 ($95.40).

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

