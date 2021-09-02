JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $455.92

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 455.92 ($5.96) and last traded at GBX 454.25 ($5.93), with a volume of 22905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 451 ($5.89).

The stock has a market cap of £687.23 million and a PE ratio of 8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 442.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 425.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.24 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.29. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

