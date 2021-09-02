Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) Insider Susan Forrester Purchases 1,500 Shares

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) insider Susan Forrester purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$15.22 ($10.87) per share, with a total value of A$22,830.00 ($16,307.14).

Susan Forrester also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jumbo Interactive alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Susan Forrester acquired 7,500 shares of Jumbo Interactive stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$15.78 ($11.27) per share, with a total value of A$118,312.50 ($84,508.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Jumbo Interactive’s previous Final dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Jumbo Interactive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.45%.

Jumbo Interactive Company Profile

Jumbo Interactive Limited retails lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through Internet Lotteries Australia, Other, and Software-as-a-Service UK segments. The company is involved in the retail of national jackpot and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software systems, as well as provides turnkey digital solution to lotteries.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.