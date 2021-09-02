Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Shares Up 1.2%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JGHHY. Morgan Stanley set a $10.45 price objective on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.