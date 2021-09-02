Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 207.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,867 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,591,000 after purchasing an additional 198,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,367,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,075,000 after purchasing an additional 194,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,623,000 after purchasing an additional 803,847 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,022 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRUB. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $359,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

