Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $155.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRTX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $294,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,857. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 464,313 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $45,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $24,034,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRTX traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,019. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.78.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

