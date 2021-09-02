Katapult Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,632 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,133% compared to the average daily volume of 781 put options.

KPLT stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Katapult has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,538,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,069.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Derek Medlin bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $278,165.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

