KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $18.45

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $19.02. KE shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 43,775 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,403,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,833,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,272 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

