Keel Point LLC Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $268.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.69 billion, a PE ratio of 107.76, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,921 shares of company stock valued at $171,227,395. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

