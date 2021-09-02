Keel Point LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,916.84 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,700.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,414.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total value of $171,479.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,294 shares of company stock worth $318,489,372 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

