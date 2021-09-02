Keel Point LLC Invests $232,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

