Keel Point LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.1% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $346.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

