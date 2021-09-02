Keel Point LLC Sells 21,964 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,964 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $146.45 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $165.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

