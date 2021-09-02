Keel Point LLC Sells 2,566 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $157.91 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

