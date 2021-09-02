Keel Point LLC Sells 2,828 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 11,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 127.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.6% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $349.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

