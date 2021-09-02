Kenneth L. Londoner Buys 9,000 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 9,000 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,947.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BioSig Technologies stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the first quarter worth $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter worth $65,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. 14.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

