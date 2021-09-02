KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,556,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,901 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $32,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Boston Partners boosted its position in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,672 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in KeyCorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KeyCorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.