Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in August

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the July 29th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.9 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Shares of KYYWF opened at $39.32 on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.