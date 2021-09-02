Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KZR. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $383.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 19.7% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 107,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

