Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 359,667 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,690 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.