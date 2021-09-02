Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $18,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 825.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSL opened at $182.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.30. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

