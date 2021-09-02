Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,508,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,978. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

KL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,267 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,319 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,430,000 after buying an additional 1,809,488 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,027,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6,996.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

