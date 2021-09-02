Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Acquires 50,000 Shares

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$49.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,474,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,949,000.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,419,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$49.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,482,500.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.86 per share, with a total value of C$2,443,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$49.13 per share, with a total value of C$2,456,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,538,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,511,920.00.

TSE:KL opened at C$49.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.19. The firm has a market cap of C$13.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.4811824 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

