KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 49.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after purchasing an additional 391,200 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $108,371,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2,687.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,065,000 after purchasing an additional 227,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $337.71. 468,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,250. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.16.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

