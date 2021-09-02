Klépierre’s (KLPEF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KLPEF has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC downgraded Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Shares of Klépierre stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.