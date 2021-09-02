Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.97. 1,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,329. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kontoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $25,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.