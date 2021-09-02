Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,128,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

LRCX traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $602.29. 28,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $616.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.11. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

