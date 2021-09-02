Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

LRCX stock traded up $7.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $607.08. The company had a trading volume of 24,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,499. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $616.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.11. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.