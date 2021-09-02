Lambda (LAMB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.18 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Lambda has a total market cap of $28.86 million and $5.18 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00136982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.18 or 0.00818458 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047946 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,433,999,014 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

