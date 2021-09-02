Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform”

Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LMRK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

LMRK opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $413.18 million, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 57,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $2,873,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.