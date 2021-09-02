Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Gap Up to $13.68

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $14.24. Landos Biopharma shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 6,358 shares traded.

LABP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.64 million and a P/E ratio of -5.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. Equities analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 88.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 26.0% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

