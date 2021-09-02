Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Gap Up to $13.68

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $14.24. Landos Biopharma shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 6,358 shares traded.
LABP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.64 million and a P/E ratio of -5.99.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 88.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 26.0% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
