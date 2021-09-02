Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.64 million-$125.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.40 million.

LTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $188.17 million, a P/E ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

