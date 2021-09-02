LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.36 ($82.77).

LXS stock opened at €61.92 ($72.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €59.59 and a 200-day moving average of €61.46. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

