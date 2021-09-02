LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.36 ($82.77).

Shares of LXS opened at €61.92 ($72.85) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of €59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.46. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

