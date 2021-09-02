Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Update

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 29th total of 11,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

LVS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.02. 423,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,969. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,919,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

