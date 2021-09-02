Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Sells 97,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $15,018,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,062.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Laura Sepp-Lorenzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $164.04 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

