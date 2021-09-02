Laurie M. Marsh Sells 11,536 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ECL opened at $224.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.11. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Ecolab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ecolab by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after buying an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

