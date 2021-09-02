Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Stock Price Up 15%

Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE)’s stock price rose 15% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Learning Tree International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Learning Tree International, Inc provides information technology and management training to business and government organizations. The firm offers various courses, including web development, cyber security, program and project management, agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, and leadership.

