Leisure Capital Management Acquires New Position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 327.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMF traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.44. 101,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,529. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

