Leisure Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,211,000 after purchasing an additional 201,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.00. 1,109,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,267. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.42.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,212 shares of company stock valued at $32,129,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

