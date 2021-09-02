Leisure Capital Management Buys 238 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 191.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.49. 527,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,078. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.