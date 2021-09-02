Leisure Capital Management Buys 367 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Unilever by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 112,924 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,244,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $54.86. 2,779,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.62. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.