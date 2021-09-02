Leisure Capital Management Buys 446 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,049,000 after acquiring an additional 557,181 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,577,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after acquiring an additional 84,582 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,741,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,140. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

