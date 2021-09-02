LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $12,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $187.33. The stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,842. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.01 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.