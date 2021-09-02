Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.99

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 153025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $567.42 million, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

