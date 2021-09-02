Lido DAO Token (LDO) Market Cap Reaches $130.56 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.32 or 0.00010634 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $130.56 million and approximately $194.32 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00065255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00132230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00156827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.13 or 0.07535154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,995.13 or 0.99922428 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.15 or 0.00819733 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

