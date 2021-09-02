Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

LFSYY stock remained flat at $$16.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 66 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 0.99. Lifestyle International has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

