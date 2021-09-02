Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD traded up $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $117.74. 52,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,602. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.10.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.