Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $976.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $976.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00122567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.26 or 0.00809710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

PHT is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

